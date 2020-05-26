Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee shock fans with 16-year-old throwback photo

Their on-screen relationship has made Jenny and Lee firm viewer favourites on Gogglebox, and fans were delighted this week to see a throwback photo of the pair taken almost 20 years ago. The best friends could be seen posing while on a cruise back in 2004, with Jenny looking glamorous in a black dress and holding a small bouquet of flowers, while Lee stands with his arm around her, looking dapper in a black suit jacket and white shirt.

Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee in a photo taken in 2004

The best friends from Hull met more than 20 years ago, when Jenny was the landlady of The Crown pub in Paull, East Riding, and Lee was a regular customer. The pair have been appearing on Channel 4's reality show since 2014, filming from inside Lee's holiday caravan in Sand le Mere. Jenny, 64, and Lee, 51, are so close that they even decided to self-isolate together for nine weeks so they could safely film the latest series of Gogglebox. Now that the show has come to an end, they have been able to reunite with their partners; Jenny is married to husband Ryan, and Lee has been with his partner Steve for the past 26 years.

Series creator Tania Alexander recently shared a hilarious update on the pair, telling the Telegraph: "Lee openly admits that Jenny has caused chaos since her arrival. He told me she'd put up a washing line and the gardener, not knowing it was there, came round the corner on his drivable lawnmower and went straight through it. 'Not only did he get a mouthful of Jenny's knickers but ended up dragging them, and a few of her bras halfway round the caravan park."

Tania also spoke about another popular couple on the show - Mary and Marina, who were noticeably absent from the latest series. "Unfortunately, it was not possible to film with the full cast. For example, we took the decision to tell Mary and Marina, who are in their 90s and live in a care home, that we didn't want them put at any risk, so we should stop filming with them altogether," she explained. "The ladies are safe and well looked after, but often tell us they dearly miss the crews and the fun they have during filming each week."