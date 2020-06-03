Strictly Come Dancing might have an uncertain future thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but BBC bosses and dancing pros alike have opened up about how they are hopeful that the 2020 series will be able to go forward as planned later this year. This might mean making some adjustments to taking part in the show safely, with fewer audience members, no group dances and no Blackpool special among suggestions to keep the set as safe as possible. Of course, if the series does go ahead, it's going to need a whole host of celebrities! Watch our video to see the rumoured contestants for the upcoming series so far...

READ: Meet the future generation of Strictly Come Dancing! The pros and their adorable children

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's rumoured 2020 contestants

READ: Oti Mabuse shares never-before-seen look inside her cosy garden

Jamie Laing, who had to drop out of the show back in 2019 after scoring an injury during the opening dance, also recently revealed that he had been waiting for the call to come back! Chatting on This Morning, he said: "I'll sit by my phone and wait. I think with that amazing show, Strictly, so many people want to do it." So who would you most like to see put on their dancing shoes? Jamie? Lorraine Kelly? Whichever celebs sign up, we're sure that it will be an unforgettable year!