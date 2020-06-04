7 exciting new shows and films to watch on Netflix this week Take a look at the best of this week's Netflix

The weather has gone a little on the cloudy side, so forget about those two-metre distance garden parties and settle in for some Netflix instead! From 13 Reasons Why to the return of the Fab Five in Queer Eye, check out our top picks that are coming to streaming service over the next week...

13 Reasons Why - 5 June

In the fourth and final series of perhaps Netflix's most controversial show, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation as they attempt to keep a dangerous secret buried, and so must face heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever. These kids have been through a lot by this point!

The Last Days of American Crime - 5 June

This fascinating Netflix original film follows a simple premise: what if committing crimes became literally impossible? The synopsis reads: "As a final response to terrorism and crime, the U.S. government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke, a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash, and black-market hacker Shelby Dupree, to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off."

Queer Eye - Friday 5 June

Can you BELIEVE that our favourite Fab Five are back again for more lifestyle makeovers? The ten-part series, which stars Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France as they change a person's life in every single way. In the upcoming season, the gang will touch on everything from LGBTQ rights to social commentary, and we can't wait to see what they'll be up to next.

Lenox Hill - Wednesday 10 June

Like medical things? This show looks at the lives for four doctors, a OBGYN, two brain surgeons and an emergency room physician, as they work at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. The synopsis reads: "With extraordinary access and an unflinching eye, the series shows each physician's struggle to balance their personal and professional lives, and delves into each patient's personal journey. From birth to brain surgery, each case offers a rare inside look at the complex, fascinating, and emotional world of medicine."

Reality Z - Wednesday 10 June

Mixing together the best parts of horror, comedy and pop culture, this show follows a zombie apocalypse which imprisons participants and producers of a reality show called Olimpo midway through filming. During an elimination night of the show, the studio becomes a shelter for those trying to find a safe place in Rio de Janeiro, where madness and horror begin to rule.

Da 5 Bloods - Friday 12 June

Spike Lee directs this film about four African-American veterans — Paul, Otis, Eddie and Melvin — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader - as well as the hope of finding buried treasure.

The Woods - Friday 12 June

This intriguing drama follows a Warsaw prosecutor, Pawel Kopiński, who is still grieving the loss of his sister from twenty five years ago – the night she walked into the woods at a summer camp and was never seen again. The synopsis reads: "But now, the discovery of a homicide victim – a boy who vanished along with Pawel's sister – reveals evidence that links him to her disappearance. As hope rises that his sister could still be alive, dangerous secrets from his family's past threaten to tear apart everything that Pawel has been trying to hold together."

