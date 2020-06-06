All you need to know about BBC's The Rich Brothers from their career to partners and kids The Garden Rescue presenters are garden experts

Harry and David Rich, fondly referred to as 'The Rich Brothers' have become a very popular TV duo thanks to their appearance on BBC's Garden Rescue. The brothers star alongside fellow TV gardener Charlie Dimmock. The brothers and Charlie go head to head on the show to create their client's dream garden, and whoever the client chooses wins and creates the new and improved outside space. But who are the Rich brothers? Here's all you need to know…

Who are the Rich brothers?

Harry and David Rich are brothers from Brecon, Wales and note their rural upbringing for their career in horticulture. The pair work on many projects together and have won twice at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and were the youngest team to win gold at the annual event back in 2015. Now, the brothers are best known for presenting Garden Rescue which they began in 2016. Alongside their presenting duties, the two run their own project company Rich Landscapes whose clientele includes huge brands from Chanel, Jack Wills and luxury hotel Heckfield Place in Hampshire. David and harry have also released their own book, Love Your Plot, helping budding gardeners decide on what works best for their outdoor space.

The Rich Brothers run their own company - Rich Landscapes

Harry Rich's partner and kids

Harry, 32, lives in a cottage back in his hometown of Brecon, Wales, with his wife Sue and their six-month-old daughter Indigo. The dad-of-one told the Times what he loves most about his rural landscape at home. "It's a very old stone cottage, from 1670 in the oldest part, and it’s got a stone floor with mud underneath. It is set in a woodland and you have to walk over a stream to get to it. I fell in love with the way I get to my front door.

The brothers are also popular on Instagram

David Rich's partner

David Rich, 29, lives in a flat in East London with his fiancé Tamara close to their business Rich Landscapes HQ. However, David decided to jump ship to Wales to join Harry and his family when the lockdown measures were implemented. David told the Times: "I spent the week before the lockdown in Wales. As soon as I got back to London I thought: 'There's no point me being here.' It was a lucky escape. Here, we can step outside and go for a walk and not see anyone. I was supposed to be going to Australia in a month to get married. My fiancée is over there now."

