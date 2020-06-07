All you need to know about Bradley Walsh's love life from Bernie Nolan to wife Donna Derby The Chase presenter is now married and has two children

Bradley Walsh is a TV favourite having presented The Chase for over ten years and appearing in shows such as Law and Order and Coronation Street. Away from his professional career he can be found at home in Essex with his wife Donna Derby and son, Barney. Before his marriage to Donna in 1997, he had a number of other relationships. Want to know more about the 60-year-old's love life? Here's what we know…

Bradley Walsh and Bernie Nolan

In the eighties, Bradley was in a relationship with the singer Bernie Nolan. The couple dated for three years after being introduced by Bernie's sister Colleen and her then-boyfriend Shane Richie. Back in 2011, two years before Bernie's passing in from cancer, she gave an interview on their past relationship, detailing Bradley's "womanising" ways and how she'd had a "lucky escape." She told the Mirror at the time: "Shane Richie and Coleen introduced me to Bradley in 1989 […] But I quickly realised that whatever Brad did, there would be a woman involved. If he had tennis lessons, it would be with a woman. If he was in a show, he was surrounded by dancers." Bernie then went on to detail how she had caught Bradley cheating a number of times throughout their relationship before she'd had enough and ended the relationship for good. Bernie then went on to find love with musician Steve, who she was with up until her death from cancer in 2013.

The late Bernie Nolan began dating Bradley in the eighties

Bradley Walsh and Donna Derby

Bradley and Donna Derby began dating in 1992 and tied the knot back in 1997. The pair share one son, 22-year-old Barney and live in Essex. Donna is a choreographer and a former dancer, and is well known for appearing in the music video for Simply Irresistible by Robert Palmer, which she previously danced with Holly Willoughby to for a funny Instagram post. At the time, Holly captioned the brilliant clip: "Me and the original Robert Palmer Girl babe Donna... Who happens to be Bradley Walsh wife!" She has also worked as a choreographer on Miss World, which was also presented by her son, Barney. She also appeared in six episodes of The Kenny Everett Television Show from 1987 to 1988.

Bradley with current wife Donna

Bradley Walsh daughter and other relationships

Prior to his marriage to Donna, Bradley was in a previous relationship and welcomed a daughter Hayley. The identity of Hayley's mum is unknown. Bradley's daughter, 38, lives in Hertfordshire and works as a reflexologist.

