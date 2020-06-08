Holly Willoughby has been a TV favourite since she began her career over 15 years ago, and today she continues to be a regular face on our screens. The 39-year-old is best known for presenting This Morning alongside co-host and close friend Phillip Schofield, with whom she also presents Dancing on Ice. Holly has also offered her hosting duties to I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here, a team captain on Celebrity Juice, Surprise Surprise and more throughout her career. Watch the video below to learn all about Holly's rise to stardom and TV success…

