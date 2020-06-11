Nigel Havers has been on our TV screens for over thirty years best known for his roles in Coronation Street, Upstairs Downstairs and Chariots of Fire. And now, the 68-year-old actor has embarked on a new TV venture as presenting The Bidding Room. The new BBC daytime show sees Nigel welcome hopeful members of the public and their prized possessions, hoping to get a good deal from their expert bidders. Away from the show, however, Nigel can be found at home with his wife Georgiana. The actor has been married three times over his life. Want to know more? Here's what we know…

Nigel Havers' first marriage to Carolyn Cox

Nigel married his first wife Carolyn in 1979 and were married for 10 years before their divorce. The two had a daughter together, Kate, but called it quits after Nigel met former model and actor Polly Williams. Sadly, in 2011, Carolyn passed away after a short battle of pneumonia aged 65. The actor and their daughter were at her bedside.

MORE: All the details on BBC's The Bidding Room from presenter Nigel Havers to the expert dealers

Nigel with his first wife Carolyn

Nigel Havers' second marriage and heartbreaking death of Polly Williams

Nigel married second wife Polly in 1989 shortly after his divorce from Carolyn. Polly and Nigel were happily married for 15 years before her tragic death in 2004 from cancer. During an appearance on Loose Women back in 2017, Nigel revealed that Polly found out she had ovarian cancer after having a hysterectomy. "It was that sudden," he said. "It was a major shock as you can imagine. That's a very tough one to get." The actor accompanied his wife to the hospital for her appointments, recalling: "The first doctor that we saw we didn't really like. His manner was a bit brusque. So we went somewhere else and we found someone who was wonderful, so that's also important." That same year, the Coronation Street actor appeared on an episode of Piers Morgan's life stories, where he opened up about the sad passing of his wife. "It was a tragic thing. Of course, because she was determined not to die. She was immensely brave and fought it tooth and nail for six years."

MORE: Inside The Bidding Room presenter Nigel Havers' friendship with Princess Diana

Nigel with his second wife Polly

Nigel Havers' third marriage to Georgiana Bronfman

In 2007, the actor and presenter married his third wife Georgiana Bronfman. Georgiana, who has two children of her own, is known for her charity work and Nigel previously opened up about how lucky he felt to find love again with Georgiana. "She's fantastic. I'm very lucky. We only live once, don't we? And I'm just having a wonderful time."

The actor has since found love again with Georgiana Bronfman

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.