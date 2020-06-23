Did you know a royal family member has starred in Two and a Half Men? The royal has had an esteemed career in acting

Two and a Half Men may have finished over five years ago, but re-watching the old episodes of the hit US comedy show all over again never gets old.

Two and a Half Men ran for over ten years

The popular sitcom, which told the story of two brothers navigating living together, ran for 12 seasons over its 11 years on air and starred Charlie Sheen for its first eight seasons, and Ashton Kutcher thereafter, alongside Jon Cryer and Holland Taylor. But there are other familiar faces that popped up throughout the show – including a member of the royal family!

Sophie Winkleman, who is formally known as Lady Frederick Windsor, starred in the sitcom as Zoey Hyde-Tottingham-Pierce, the love interest of Ashton Kutcher's character Walden Schmidt.

Lady Frederick Windsor played Walden's love interest

The actress appeared as Walden's girlfriend a number of times throughout seasons nine and 10, and also appeared in the final twelfth season. In season ten, Walden asks Zoey to marry him with an extravagant proposal, only for her to turn him down and reveal that she is in fact dating someone else.

The royal has had quite the impressive acting career, having appeared in plenty of other TV shows, films and even stage productions. She's perhaps best known for her role as Big Suze in UK cult TV show Peep Show, but has also appeared in shows such as Sanditon, Endeavour, Death in Paradise and more.

The royal appeared in seasons nine and ten

Her film credits include: Shattered, Suzie Gold and Disney's The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Sophie's also appeared in stage productions of The Crucible, Les Liaisons Dangereuses and many the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Sophie married Lord Frederick of Windsor, the son of the Queen's first cousin Prince Michael of Kent, in 2009. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Maud, four years later. Sophie and Frederick then welcomed their second daughter, Isabella, in January 2016.

