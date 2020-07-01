Everything you need to know about Bradley Walsh's family The TV star and his son headed stateside for their popular show

If you're keen to watch Bradley Walsh and his son Barney's American adventures all over again, or if you missed out on the show the first time, then you're in luck! ITV have decided to re-air Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad so you can catch up on all of their stateside antics.

Bradley and Barney travelled round the US for their show

The series followed Bradley and Barney around the USA as they embarked on a daring road trip, starting at the southernmost point of the country – Florida Keys. The father and son duo are known for their close bond both on and off screen, but what about other members of the Walsh brood? Here's all you need to know about his family…

Is Bradley Walsh married?

Bradley has been married to his wife Donna Derby for more than 20 years. The couple tied the knot in 1997. Donna was once a former professional dancer and is now a choreographer. She even appeared in the video for Robert Palmer's 80s hit Simply Irresistible and has also worked as a choreographer on Miss World, which was coincidentally presented by her son, Barney. Donna also appeared in six episodes of The Kenny Everett Television Show from 1987 to 1988.

Bradley and Donna have been married for over 20 years

Does Bradley Walsh have kids?

Viewers will be familiar with Bradley's son Barney, but many fans might be surprised to learn that Bradley has a daughter, too. Hayley is Barney's older half-sister and was born in 1982. While it looks like Hayley has a great relationship with her stepmum, Donna Derby, Bradley shares her from a previous relationship with Debby Parker. The 38-year-old currently lives in Hertfordshire with her boyfriend, Tom, and their pet pooch, Ned. Hayley works as a MAR reflexologist, and was trained at the London School of Reflexology.

Hayley and Barney have a close bond

Who are Bradley Walsh's parents?

Bradley and Barney occasionally share photos of Bradley's parents, Margaret and Daniel. In January 2018, Margaret celebrated her 80th birthday, and Bradley shared a snap of her enjoying a glass of wine over dinner, adding the caption: "Happy 80th birthday to my darling mum Margaret. Love you very much." One thing's for sure, we can't believe how young she looks! Barney also posted a photo of his gran on her birthday, adding: "Happy 80th birthday Nan!"

