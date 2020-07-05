All you need to know about comedian Alex Brooker's wife The comedian is fronting new documentary Alex Brooker: Disability and Me

Presenter, journalist and comedian Alex Brooker is opening up about his disability in a candid new documentary for the BBC, Alex Brooker: My Disability and Me. The comedian, who's also known for his work on Channel 4's The Last Leg, has always been open about his disability, but the presenter is delving deeper into what it means to be a disabled person in Britain today.

Alex is fronting new documentary on his disability

Away from his TV work, Alex can be found at home with his wife Lynsey and their two children. Want to more know? Here's what we know…

Alex Brooker's wife Lynsey

Alex and his wife are notoriously private when it comes to their relationship. However, it is thought that the pair were dating for a number of years before they tied the knot in 2015. Lynsey isn't in the public eye, but the couple did once appear on All Star Mr & Mrs in November 2015 shortly after they wed.

Alex Brooker's children

Alex has two children with his wife. In March 2017, they welcomed their first daughter Daphne and shortly after the couple welcomed their second child. Alex recently opened up about his experiences as a disabled dad. "Even though my disability is not genetic I was terrified every time we went for baby scans," he told What's On TV.

The comedian and Lynsey share two children together

"As they've got older I've started to worry how my kids will view me. It was actually a few weeks ago that my daughter said to me for the very first time, 'Daddy, you've got two fingers haven't you', and I explained I was born like that. She couldn't have cared less. She hasn’t even mentioned since. To her I'm just Daddy."

Alex Brooker's career

Alex began his career his sports journalism and came to prominence during the 2012 Summer Paralympic Games as a reporter and interviewer. Since then, he's been a regular on our TV screens in shows like The Superhumans and The Last Leg, and has made appearances on shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, Would I Lie To You? and Celebrity Juice.

