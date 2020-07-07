Craftsman and presenter of much-loved BBC show The Repair Shop, Jay Blades, recently revealed the fascinating story of when he discovered he is one of 26 children. The TV star, who is now narrating spin-off show Fixing Britain, expressed his astonishment that he has 25 siblings on his father's side of the family.

Jay is a craftsman and presenter of The Repair Shop

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, the 50-year-old told how he first met his father, who was described as a womaniser, when he was 21 years old. "He told me I had four other siblings but I then found out that wasn't true at all," he began, adding: "I have 25 in total, including six in America, two in Africa and three in Jamaica. I've met 11 of them and I am really close to my half-sister, Sophie."

The presenter also explained how his father's actions had an effect on his outlook as a father himself. "Growing up, I only knew of two families where the mum and dad were married. I loved the ladies I was with but things didn't work out and I moved on, even though I always stayed in touch with my children. I didn't want to be like my father."

Jay with his Repair Shop team

And while now the Repair Shop favourite is settled with his partner, Christine Goodman, Jay hasn't had a smooth sailing journey to happiness himself. Five years ago his marriage broke down and he left their family home – moving to Wolverhampton. The presenter has previously spoken candidly about "hitting rock bottom" and revealed the pressure was "too much".

He told Radio Times: "I left the family home, gave the house to my ex-wife and just drove. I didn’t know where I was going. I slept in my old estate car for three or four days. I was in a really dark place." He also bravely admitted: "If it had continued for 24 hours more, I don’t think I would be talking to you now." After his marriage broke down, Jay began a relationship with his current partner of four years, Christine. Christine works as a marketing specialist for consumer goods and retailers. The couple live in Wolverhampton.

