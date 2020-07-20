When a brand new series on Netflix drops, the fans are unsurprising quick to react with their reviews of the show. And this was certainly the case with latest fantasy drama Cursed. The series, which stars 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford and Barry actor Devon Terrell, premiered last week and immediately viewers took to social media to discuss the show.

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing about The Luminaries finale

Loading the player...

WATCH: Official trailer for Netflix's Cursed here

But it seems the 10-part series sparked a mixed reaction, with many praising it's cinematography and acting, but others seemingly disappointed with the plot. One person wrote on Twitter: "Was very into #CursedNetflix for the first three episodes then it got kind of MEH for me. Doubt I'll be watching season two," while a second person wrote: "#CursedNetflix is straight but the writing and plot line is a bit thin. The nod to Christianity in the cinematography is cool too. It does feel like if GoT and an overzealous Wattpad story had a baby."

MORE: Claudia Winkleman shares exciting update about Strictly

The brand new fantasy series has got everyone talking

Meanwhile, a third user had particular strong views on the show, writing: "@CursedNetflix is probably the most horrible show I've seen in a very, very long time. If you're reading this and planning on watching it PLEASE DONT! #CursedNetflix Looks like the show itself is cursed."

However, many were thrilled with the series and are hoping for a second instalment. A Twitter user wrote: "I'm not asking for a season 2, I'M DEMANDING IT #Cursed #CursedNetflix @CursedNetflix," while another echoed this thought writing: "Just binged @CursedNetflix and @_DevonTerrell #KatherineLangford were great together and @daniel_sharman was amazing as always!! Need season 2 #CursedNetflix #cursedseason2."

Katherine Langford stars opposite Devon Terrell

The fantasy drama is a retelling of the classic legend of Arthur, told through Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. The official synopsis reads: "After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.