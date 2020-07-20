Did you spot this Captain Marvel star in Death in Paradise? Death in Paradise has welcomed some amazing guest stars over the years!

Death in Paradise has welcomed a series of huge stars over the years, but this actress has truly reached the top of her game since starring on the crime show back in 2013, and has gone on to star in MCU's Captain Marvel, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Crazy Rich Asians. Can you guess who it is yet?

Gemma Chan appeared way back in season two of the show, when Richard Poole was still St. Marie's main detective, in A Deadly Storm. The synopsis reads: "A storm is brewing as a hurricane heads for Saint Marie. Is the storm to blame for a death at the university, or is something more sinister afoot? DI Richard Poole learns that he cannot fight the weather but, with DS Bordey and the team, will he manage to stop a murderer in their tracks?"

Gemma played Jennifer Cheung in season two episode seven

In the episode, Gemma plays Jennifer Cheung and incidentally starred opposite Gavin and Stacey's Mathew Horne in the murder mystery.

The actress is perhaps best known for playing Astrid Leong-Teo in Crazy Rich Asians, and Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel. In the film, Minn-Erva is a Kree sniper and a member of Starforce who is one of Captain Marvel's main adversaries in the 2019 film.

Gemma played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel

Of course, Gemma has also done her fair share of television shows, and is perhaps best known for Anita/Mia in the Channel 4 series, Humans. She has also starred in Fresh Meat, Sherlock and Shetland. Impressive!

Speaking about finding fame, Gemma previously told Glamour: "I’m glad I didn’t start acting too young, because to be honest this is all it is. It’s amazing and it is lovely and parts of it are glamorous, but there are other bits that are much less glamorous than people might think."