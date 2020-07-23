The sweetest pictures of The Repair Shop's Jay Blades family Are you watching The Repair Shop: Fixing Britain?

Since appearing as presenter of The Repair Shop, Jay Blades has become a household name. The 50-year-old furniture restorer is clearly a busy man with his filming duties and running his own business Jay & Co, a social enterprise that helps disadvantaged and disengaged groups, but it's clear he's a family man, too.

Jay has presented The Repair Shop since 2017

Jay lives in Wolverhampton with his partner Christine Goodman, who he has been with for a number of years. The presenter also has children from his previous marriage and another daughter from his relationship with Christine. Here are the sweetest photos of his brood below...

Jay Blades' mum

Jay posted this adorable throwback showing him as a young boy with his mum, Juliette, in celebration of her birthday. The presenter wrote in the caption: "Good morning all, please join me wishing my mum @juliettecumberbatch642018 a very Happy Birthday. And yes that's me." How sweet!

Jay posted this adorable throwback snap of his mum

Jay Blades and daughter

throwback Recently, the TV star shared throwback picture which sees his daughter, Zola, who is now 14, sat on his lap as they look at a colouring book. The Repair Shop star posted in the caption: "THOUGHT OF THE DAY: Every father should remember that one day his children will follow his example instead of his advice.

Jay has daughter Zola from his first marriage

Jay Blades daughter Zola

Jay is clearly a proud dad. To celebrate his daughter Zola securing a place at drama school, the presenter couldn't help but gush about her achievements by posting this amazing picture on his Instagram. "Good morning all please join me in congratulating my beautiful daughter @zola.blades in getting a place at the @nationalyouththeatre. Well done baby you have definitely put the work in, Love You." Congrats!

The Repair Shop star celebrated his daughter's incredible achievement

Jay Blades daughter Paris

Jay posted this gorgeous picture of Paris Goodman in celebration of her birthday recently, which sees the 24-year-old looking super glam in a photo shoot. Many took to the comments section underneath to send well wishes and compliment Paris.

Jay has another daughter, Paris Goodman

One person wrote: "She is absolutely stunning! Happy birthday!" Another said: "What a lovely photo. Happy Birthday Paris."

