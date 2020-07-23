Amanda Holden's family photo album: see these sweet snaps of the star's loved ones The Britain's Got Talent judge is a proud mum of two daughters

Amanda Holden might be known for being a judge on Britain's Got Talent and chatting on Heart FM, but the mum-of-two manages to balance her career and personal life perfectly by also raising two daughters, Hollie and Alexa, with her husband, Chris Hughes. Here are some of the star's sweetest snaps with her loving family...

Amanda and Chris tied the knot back in 2008, two years after they welcomed their daughter, Alexa. She shared a throwback of their special day while in lockdown, writing: "Remembering the last time we were out out! #dorchester #wedding #mylub." She also shared a lovely series of photos of Chris with their daughters, writing: "What an amazing daddy he is. I love watching him with our girls."

Amanda with her husband Chris on their wedding day

The proud mum often shares snaps of Alexa, 14, with the most recent snap taken by Chris. She captioned the post: "My #Lexi by #mylub," and fans were quick to comment - pointing out that Alexa was Amanda's twin! One person wrote: "I would say she’s your mini-me, but actually she might have overtaken you now!" Another person added: "Two peas in a pod."

Amanda shared a beautiful snaps of herself with her eldest daughter, Alexa

Hollie, eight, recently got a treat when she was given Alexa's old phone, which Amanda joked that she was loving taking pictures. Sharing a snap of herself with her youngest, she wrote: "#HRH has her sister's old phone and is obsessed with doing selfies!"

Amanda's youngest daughter Hollie was recently allowed a phone for the first time

Amanda often has her girls join in with her hilarious TikTok video, and recently played a popular game on the app where you push the face of whoever is most relevant to the question into flour. The radio DJ revealed that Alexa was the one most likely to use her as a chauffeur, has the best taste in music and asks her mum and dad for more money, while Hollie is 'more likely to move back in after college', is more athletic and 'complains the most'.

WATCH: Amanda does hilarious TikTok trend with her two daughters