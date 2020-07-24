All there is to know about Miriam Margolyes partner Heather The couple have been together for over 52 years

Miriam Margolyes is not only well-known her for her acting talent, but for her larger than life personality and wicked sense of humour. So fans of hers will be pleased to know that she's fronting a brand new programme, Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian.

The Harry Potter star, 79, became an Australian citizen back in 2013 and is now embarking on a 10,000 kilometre expedition to discover what it means to be Australian today. But when she's not exploring Down Under, she'll often be found with her partner, Heather. But who is Heather? Here's all you need to know...

Miriam in Brisbane for her new show

Who is Miriam Margolyes partner Heather?

Miriam's partner is Heather Sutherland, a retired Australian professor of Indonesian studies. It's reported that they don't live together officially, but they divide their time between homes in London and Australia and Italy. The couple are usually fiercely about their love life, and are rarely pictured together. Given the pair don't always share an abode, the actress recently found herself separated from her partner of 52 years once the coronavirus struck.

Speaking during a recent interview on This Morning ahead of her new three-part show, Miriam told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that she would have "loved" to have been lockdown with her, but that she wasn't sure her partner would agree! "Actually I don't know whether she would because she's an introvert so she likes to be quiet and get on with work. She's writing a book about Indonesia."

Miriam's partner prefers to keep out of the spotlight

The Age of Innocence star also gushed to the presenters about her love for her partner, who prefers to keep out of the spotlight. "I was lucky enough to find someone who was prepared to love me, I'm not that loveable – I'm smelly and noisy and all that sort of thing. But she loves me and I want to be with her for the rest of my life, that's all I want."

When did Miriam Margolyes and Heather meet?

It is not known how the couple met, but they began their relationship in 1967, making their union an impressive 52 years in length! Back in 2012, Miriam also explained to The Guardian why the couple never chose to marry. "We don't see the need for a civil partnership, for any public demonstration of a life lived together." She added that the secret to their long-lasting love was not living together. "We did for a short time," she began. "But mostly we haven't because she works in Holland. It's worked for us, because we're both involved in what we do and have no children. I never wanted kids. They're a nuisance."

Miriam in her new three-part BBC series

Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian

Now as an Australian citizen, the actress is set to go on a 10,000 kilometre expedition to explore the country and what it means to be an Australian citizen. The synopsis reads: "As a child, the Australia that won Miriam's heart was a sunny optimistic place where there was opportunity for everyone to work hard, succeed and live. But now Miriam wants to know if there really is such a thing as the Australian Dream today – and if so, what does it mean?"

