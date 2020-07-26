All you need to know about Agatha Christie's Poirot star Philip Jackson Find out where the actor is now...

Everybody loves a classic murder mystery and Agatha Christie's Poirot delivers just that. The ITV drama, which ran for over 20 years, had gripping plots, shocking murders and a stellar cast to carry it through its 13 seasons.

As well as David Suchet as the titular character, the drama had other well-known names involved including Philip Jackson who appeared as Chief Inspector James Japp. But what happened to the actor and where is he now? We did some investigating and this is what we know...

Philip played Chief Inspector James Japp

Philip Jackson: Poirot

Philip played Chief Inspector James Japp from 1989 until 2002, when he left the show. However, he returned to reprise his character again in the final season in 2013. In the first novel in which Japp appears, The Mysterious Affair at Styles, he is described as a "ferret-faced man", and Agatha Christie reportedly based his character off detective Inspector Lestradethe, from the Sherlock Holmes series. Philip portrays Japp as a working-class and 'thoroughly British' character. He's not a very intelligent but is an extremely diligent and active police officer with dry sense of humour, making him a viewer's favourite from the show.

The actor appeared in the show for over ten years

What else has Philip Jackson been in?

Prior to working on Poirot, Philip was known as Abbot Hugo in the 1980s cult series Robin of Sherwood. He also appeared in classic shows such as Porridge, Last of the Summer Wine, and Coronation Street before securing his part as the detective on the murder mystery drama. Throughout the rest of his career, he enjoyed success in film as well as television. He appeared in films such as High Hopes and My Week With Marilyn. He also appeared in other classic TV dramas such as Midsomer Murders, Heartbeat and A Touch of Frost.

Philip had many other TV shows throughout his career

Philip Jackson's wife and children

Philip is married to actress Sally Baxter and together they have two children, Amy and George. Sally has appeared in shows such as The Bill, New Tricks and Isolation Stories.

Where is Philip Jackson now?

Most recently, Philip has starred another drama mystery programme – this time it's BBC's Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigations. Philip plays the role of Chamberlin in episode three of the third series which was released earlier this year. His most recent film credit was Peterloo in 2018.

