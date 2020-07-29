Jennifer Aniston supported by ex Justin Theroux as she announces major news The Friends star had something to celebrate at the start of the week

Jennifer Aniston has been inundated with support after revealing that she had been nominated for an Emmy for her role in The Morning Show. The Friends star played TV anchor Alex Levy in the AppleTV+ drama series, and is up for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series. This marks Jennifer's seventh Emmy nomination and her first in 11 years. The star shared her delight in an upbeat Instagram post, which was liked by her famous friends, including ex-husband Justin Theroux, who also commented: "Woot woot!". The 51-year-old shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos from set, and wrote: "What a morning waking up to this news!

Jennifer Aniston's ex Justin Theroux showed his support for her Emmy nomination

"I am so proud of my @themorningshow family. This team worked so, so hard to make the best show we possibly could, and I am truly honored to be a part of it. Thanks for this acknowledgment and congratulations to EVERYONE."

Jennifer ended her post with reference to her recent involvement in encouraging everyone to wear a face mask while out, writing: "Now, I’m just gonna have to figure out what MASK I’M GONNA WEAR."

Jennifer has remained good friends with Justin following their split

The star's famous friends were quick to congratulate her on the news, with Sarah Hyland writing: "Congratulations mama!!!" while Mariah Carey wrote: "I love this show and you are so fantastic in it!! Congratulations!" Orlando Bloom added: "So good!!" Rita Wilson wrote: "So happy for you! And so deserved!" while Julianne Moore responded: "Congratulations, so well deserved."

The return of The Morning Show was confirmed by Apple in February, just one week after the first season's release. Jennifer and her co-star Reese Witherspoon also received Golden Globe nods for their work.

Before the first season aired, Jennifer and Reese both spoke openly about the characters they portray. "My character has a lot of rage," explained Jennifer.

"I have meltdowns, which were really fun to do because as a rule I just don’t do that in my personal life." On playing Bradley, who is keen to take over from Alex's job, Reese told the Graham Norton Show: "I had meltdowns a lot, but mine were very close to the surface. I have three kids!"

