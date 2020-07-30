8 brilliant new shows to watch on Netflix this week Take a look at the best of this week's Netflix

How are we nearly in August already? Even though this year is going far too quickly, we can't wait to get into the autumn months to tune into these amazing new shows that Netflix has to offer! From crime dramas to stand-up comedy, check out the new shows coming to the streaming service this week...



The Umbrella Academy season 2 - Friday 31 July

The gang are back after facing the end of the world in the season one finale of this super-powered comedy-drama. In season two, the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas from 1960. The plot reads: "Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which - spoiler alert! - turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

"Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse." Sounds like they will have a lot on their plate for this season!

Raat Akeli Hai - Friday 31 July

This murder mystery film follows a tough yet narrow-minded cop in a small town in India who must investigate the dark past of the victim's family, while "having to battle the inherent patriarchy within himself in the process".

Immigration Nation - Saturday 1 August

This six-part documentary looks at the "processes, pitfalls and pain of immigration in America". The synopsis for the upcoming show reads: "Shot over the course of three years, Schwarz and Clusiau capture the daily workings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, activists, lawmakers, attorneys and a wide swath of undocumented immigrants, from desperate recent arrivals to longtime residents to deported U.S. military combat veterans.

"With an unrelenting flow of migrant workers continuing across the U.S. border, the pressure on ICE to enforce the administration’s zero-tolerance policies puts immigrants in the crosshairs. But how do we fix a system that seems beyond repair? How do we apply common sense to something that’s evolved from one of humanitarian concern to an us-versus-them political flashpoint? Has the story of America – the one that inspired our own immigrant relatives to risk death for a better life – been rewritten so broadly that the “land of the free” is a luxury afforded now only to a few?"

Mystery Lab - Tuesday 4 August

Do you love all things science? Hosted by YouTuber Felipe Castanhari, this show explores topics related to science and history. The synopsis continues: "In a bigger version of his hit YouTube science show, Castanhari and his lab buddies use humour and wit to answer burning questions like ‘What happens at the Bermuda Triangle?’, ‘Is it possible to time travel?’ and ‘What were pre-historic dogs like?'"

Sam Jay 3: In the Morning - Tuesday 4 August

Fan of stand-up comedy? If so, you have to check out Sam Jay! The star is back following her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup Part 1 for her first hour-long Netflix original comedy special, 3 In The Morning. Be sure to check it out!

World's Most Wanted - Wednesday 5 August

The synopsis for this new crime documentary reads: "Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles five of the world’s most wanted."

The Rain season three - Thursday 6 August

Season three will follow directly after season two. The synopsis reads: "Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds on how to save humanity. Rasmus wants to infect everyone with the same beta version of the virus that turned him into a superhuman, while Simone insists that there must be a cure. Will they manage to put their differences aside in order to do the right thing?"

Work It - 7 August

Fan of Step Up? You have to try Work It. The plot for the Netflix show reads: "When Quinn Ackerman’s admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school...now she just needs to learn how to dance."