Gogglebox: what happened to Reverend Kate Bottley?

We can't wait for Gogglebox to be back on our screens in September, and as much as we love the cast members on the Channel 4 show, we still miss former sofa dwellers who have moved on since starring on the show!

Reverend Kate Bottley was an invaluable member of the show before leaving in 2016, so what has she been up to since then? Find out here...

Kate and her husband Graham are thought to have left Gogglebox to take part in other projects, including Celebrity Masterchef. However, she previously announced that it was a temporary measure while her daughter revised for GCSEs, tweeting: "Hi, our daughter has her GCSES so we needed a break from the cameras."

READ: Where is Gogglebox's Silent Jay now?

Even though she no longer stars on the show, she still has a very full calendar! The reverend has become a keen swimmer, telling The Telegraph: "I started seriously swimming outside 18 months ago. I went to a local club and the coach put me in a wetsuit. I swam for ten metres and thought, 'I can’t do this'.

"I swam back to the shore and took my wetsuit off. The hardest thing about the Sport Relief challenge was putting a wetsuit on because I don’t wear them." She has revealed that she has since been swimming every single day for a year, impressive!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity Gogglebox stars watch It: Chapter 2

READ: Gogglebox's Sid Siddiqui hints at return to show

She has also been appearing on BBC's Songs of Praise, and recently shared a snap of herself filming, writing: "Tomorrow’s #SongsofPraise features sculptures of naked men, a nun, an absence of red squirrels, the National Trust and me. It’s on at 1.15pm on @bbc 1 We had a lovely time filming it." She also recently chatted on BBC Radio 2. Posting a photo of herself in the studio, she wrote: "On air from 6-9am @bbcradio2 with @mrjasonmohammad #radio #blurryeyed."