Did you spot this Friends star in Death in Paradise? Some big names have appeared in the BBC show over the years

Death in Paradise has been a TV favourite for many years. And although the show isn't returning any time soon, fans can't get enough of rewatching old episodes.

WATCH: Death in Paradise says goodbye to Shyko Amos!

Its loyal fanbase has loved its gripping storylines, scenic backdrop and likeable detectives throughout the nine series, but the show is also known for its many cameo appearances from some big names in the film and TV industry. In fact, viewers may have forgotten that one of the stars of hit US sitcom Friends even made an appearance!

Helen played the villain Helen Reid in Death in Paradise

Helen Baxendale, who played Emily Waltham during seasons four and five of Friends, appeared in the BBC whodunnit drama in 2014. In episode one of series three, the actress starred as the villain Helen Reid, who stole her sister Sasha Moore's identity after her death and visits the island to attend a university reunion. After DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller) discovers the truth about her identity, Helen then murders Richard with an ice pick. However, upon the arrival of the new detective Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall), Helen was caught and put under arrest.

Helen as Emily in Friends

In addition to her notable roles in Friends and Death in Paradise, the actress, 50, has starred in many other shows throughout her career. Her other TV credits include: Cold Feet, Anonymous, Agatha Christie's Poirot and Midsomer Murders. More recently, Helen has appeared in BBC comedy Cuckoo alongside Greg Davies, Andy Samberg and Andie McDowell, playing the role of Lorna Thompson. She also appeared in BBC drama Noughts and Crosses as Meggie McGregor.

Away from her professional career, Helen can be found at home with her film producer partner David L. Williams and their three children. Helen welcomed their first child in the early nineties when she was playing Emily in Friends. Her pregnancy meant that her character, who married main character Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), had to be written out of the show earlier than planned.

