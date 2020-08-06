Danny John-Jules has shared a throwback photo of what appears to be his father - and joked about how much it looks like his dad resembles his Death in Paradise character, Dwayne Myers.

Posting a throwback photo of a man in a sharp suit with a neat moustache, he wrote: "The old rascal... There’s a hell of a lot of him in ‘Dwayne Myers’ in fact there’s a whole episode!" Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "I can also see The Cat. Amazing," to which Danny replied: "I wore an old suit of his to my audition. That very same suit that was copied to the stitch but in pink instead of black. Well, the original design was, how shall I put it ... John Belushi with a tinge of Dan Ackroyd."

Danny shared a photo of what appears to be his dad

Another fan commented: "What a handsome gentleman you look like him very much," to which he replied: "That's why I'm not searching the streets for him," along with a laughing crying cat emoji. A third person wrote: "You look so much like your Dad! This is a lush photo. Can also see where Cat got his immaculate dress sense from."

The former Strictly contestant previously opened up about returning to Death in Paradise, and revealed that he would love to take part in a spin-off series. He told TV Times: "I’d actually like to do a Death in Paradise spin-off with Dwayne, even if it were just a one-off special... I just need to meet up with the producer, Tony Jordan, to touch base and run it past him."

The actor is perhaps best known for playing Dwayne Myers on Death in Paradise

Speaking about leaving the show in 2018, he explained: "I left Death in Paradise because I wanted to get back on stage. I needed a bit more razzmatazz in my life, and then along came Strictly! I haven’t done a show for more than 20 years, so this is as close as I’m going to get to doing the jazz hands again."