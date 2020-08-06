How Strictly Come Dancing could break a major rule this year Will the dancing competition break a big rule for this celebrity?

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed that it will be returning in 2020 following the lockdown, and we can't wait to find out which celebrities will be taking part in the dancing competition this year. However, there is one famous face who is likely to be joining the cast - and whose presence would be breaking a major Strictly rule.

Jamie Laing was originally signed up for the 2019-version of the hit show when he signed up for the 2019 version of the hit show when he sadly scored an injury during the first-ever opening act, meaning that he was unable to compete further in the competition.





Jamie was forced to pull out ahead of the competition

He spoke about his devastation at the time, explaining: "I'm absolutely devastated that I’m unable to continue in the competition, I was so excited to hit the dance floor. I would like to wish the lovely couples all the very best and hope they enjoy their time on the show to the fullest."

His replacement, Kelvin Fletcher, went on to win the show

However, he has also expressed his hopes that he will be invited back onto the show, which would mark the first time an exception would be made for an injured contestant who was forced to drop out. However, an argument could be made that since Jamie never actually competed, he should still be allowed to join this year's line-up.

Chatting on This Morning about the possibility of competing on the show again back in May, he told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: "I'll sit by my phone and wait. I think with that amazing show, Strictly, so many people want to do it. I had my chance last year, and obviously I didn't do that well. It was the quickest exit ever! But if they come calling this year, yeah, I would love to dance."