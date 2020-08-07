While Miriam Margolyes has previously opened up about her loving relationship with her longterm partner, Heather Sutherland, the star also admitted that the pair actually made the decision not to live together.

Chatting to The Guardian about their decision to live separately, she explained: "We did for a short time. But mostly we haven't because she works in Holland. It's worked for us, because we're both involved in what we do and have no children. I never wanted kids. They're a nuisance."

Miriam opened up about her longterm partner, Heather

Of course, living separately from one another meant that the pair were parted for a long time during the lockdown earlier this year, but Miriam joked that Heather might have preferred it that way. Chatting on This Morning, she said she would have "loved" to have been with her partner, but added: "Actually I don't know whether she would because she's an introvert so she likes to be quiet and get on with work. She's writing a book about Indonesia."

Heather is an Australian citizen, and in Miriam's new series, Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian, the Harry Potter actress embarks on a 10,000-kilometre, two-month journey to discover more about the vast country and its culture. The actress became an Australian citizen herself back in 2013, and the pair have a house in New South Wales.

Miriam recently came under fire for allegedly labelling Australians "brutal and greedy", a statement that she clarified to Radio Times, saying: "I’m a cantankerous old bird. Just because I love Australia doesn’t mean I don’t want it to be better." She also told Today Extra: "I was quoted [by the media] as saying, 'I think Australia is greedy and brutal.' Well, that's just not what I said. I said, 'I think some Australians are greedy and brutal' and particularly I think the architecture is awful in places like Surfers Paradise."