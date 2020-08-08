All you need to know about Stephen Mulhern's love life The Britain's Got More Talent presenter is back on our screens for a brand new show…

ITV host Stephen Mulhern may not have been on our screens for his hilarious turn as Britain's Got More Talent this year, but the presenter is back for a brand new show: Rolling In It. Viewers will see the In For a Penny host welcome hopeful players from the public try their hand at winning some money – along with some very special celebrity guests.

MORE: Inside Stephen Mulhern's stylish living room where he is self-isolating

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stephen Mulhern joins Ant and Dec at home

But away from making us all laugh on his many ITV shows, what is there to know about Stephen Mulhern's love life? Here's what we know…

MORE: This Downton Abbey star features in ITV's Inside Ritz Hotel – did you recognise them?

Stephen is fronting brand new show Rolling In It

Is Stephen Mulhern in a relationship?

The host has always remained tight-lipped when it comes to his private life, so it's not known whether Stephen is currently in a relationship. However, the gameshow star did speak out about his single status in recent years. He told Celebs Now in 2018 that he had been single for a "while", explaining: "Last time I went on a date was about four years ago. That makes me sound really sad! I need a life. I need to stop working so much."

Stephen even expressed his opinion on the prospect of love in the future, and whether he might try online dating. "No way! One of my best mates met a girl online. But I think it's a bit weird someone from the TV doing online dating. I think it'd be bizarre."

Stephen is notoriously private about his love life

Who has Stephen Mulhern dated in the past?

Despite being ferociously private about his romantic history, Stephen has been linked to other names in the TV industry in the past. According to reports, the magician turned TV star dated EastEnders actress and former Strictly finalist Emma Barton, but this was never confirmed.

What is Stephen Mulhern's new show Rolling In It?

The first episode will see Coronation Street actors Antony Cotton, Jennie McAlpine and Sair Khan each pair up with another player to try and bag some cash by rolling a coin. The rest of the series will see the likes of Joel Dommett, Gemma Collins, Jimmy Carr and many more taking part.

Rolling In It starts August 8 at 6.25pm on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.