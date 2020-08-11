Future of BBC's Garden Rescue confirmed Find out if Charlie Dimmock and the Rich Brothers will be back for series six…

For many people, Garden Rescue on the BBC has been the perfect pick-me-up while living in lockdown. The daytime show, fronted by Ground Force star Charlie Dimmock and the Rich Brothers, has been airing its spin-off programme Top of the Plots, but many are wondering when a brand new series will be landing on their screens?

Shortly before series five (filmed last year) was aired in May, the Twitter account for the gardening programme confirmed to followers when new episodes were likely to be released in light of restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The tweeted: "Like many TV productions Garden Rescue is currently on hold. We are hoping to resume production later in the year. In the meantime applications are currently closed."

Fans are hoping the show is back soon

They added: "We are however hoping to make a couple of exciting announcements over the coming weeks so watch this space!" The news of its return at some point in the future was welcomed by fans of the show, with many taking to the replies to share their joy. One person simply wrote: "Can't wait!" while another added: "Easily the best programme on telly for me. All the designers are incredibly talented people. This is the only programme series, I don't mind watching repeat after repeat."

Garden Rescue confirmed they are hoping to return later this year

Others were keen to know when applications to take part in the series would be next open. "Love the programme and have a garden in dire need of inspiration! Please let me know as soon as you're open for applications again! Thank you," wrote one eager follower. Another said: "Love the show guys. I'm in need of your help on a 3 tier garden. Hope the applications open soon. Stay safe all."

Meanwhile, viewers at home have been enjoying watching old episodes once again, as well as the new version Top of the Plots. The spin-off sees Charlie, Harry and David all discuss their most memorable moments from the past five series.

