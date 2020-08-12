Viewers are saying the same thing about BBC's Harlots Have you checked out the BBC Two show yet?

Harlots have come to BBC Two, and viewers have taken to Twitter to discuss the series. The period drama has an all-star cast, including Samantha Morton, Jessica Brown Findlay and Lesley Manville, and from early reactions after episode one, it looks like the series is an absolute must-watch. Ahead of episode two on Wednesday night, see what fans have been saying about the show.

Taking to Twitter to praise the show, which follows brothel owner Margaret Wells and her daughters, as she struggles to reconcile her roles as mother and brothel owner, one person wrote: "I couldn’t recommend it more. It’s a fantastically written, often funny, often brutally realistic period show written by incredibly talented women. A standout performance from Samantha Morton with an infectious belly laugh. Quality."

The series has an all-star cast

Another added: "#Harlots is without a doubt one of the most fantastic shows on tv. Superb performances, costumes, hair and makeup, music - the whole lot. Bring on series four!" Plenty of viewers had also lamented that they hadn't known about Harlots, which first aired in the US back in 2017, as it didn't have a UK distributor until now.

Have you been watching the new show?

One person tweeted: "Unacceptably late to the party but... #Harlots is incredible!! Is there going to be more? Can I be in it? Can I have one of those dresses? So many questions." Another added: "Everyone who hasn't seen it should check #Harlots on BBC2/iPlayer (all of series 1 is up, 2 & 3 are coming) for some of us, it's been an illicit practice tracking down episodes since 2017! there was a period when it didn't even have a UK broadcaster despite being an ITV drama."

Speaking about her character on the show, Jessica previously told Glamour in 2019: "It was definitely an amazing thing having an all-female creative team. When the credits of Harlot were given to me, alarm bells started going off in my head. It was such an interesting, essential story and I was concerned as to who was going to tell it.

"I met with Moira Buffini and Coky Giedroyc who are such exciting, incredible women who spend their lives making female-driven material and that was ultimately such a huge attraction to me because it felt like a safe space to experiment and delve into storylines that were going to be handled in a fantastic way."