Death in Paradise is currently filming season ten, and Kris Marshall has previously opened up about whether he'd return to the show for a cameo - and it sounds like he might just want to make a comeback!

MORE: Death in Paradise stars Ralf Little and Josephine Jobert swap roles

Chatting at a Sanditon Q&A back in 2019, he said: "Would I go back, and do a cameo in Death in Paradise? Unequivocally yes." The show's executive producer Tim Key admitted that they didn't have plans to include him ahead of season nine, but who knows what the upcoming series holds!

Could Kris make a surprise return in season ten?

Chatting to Digital Spy ahead of the last series, Tim said: "I see him from time to time anyway. He's like everyone – you know, he had a great time on the show. And if we had the right story, I'm sure he'd come back. It could happen. Kris is great. But whether we're planning it or not, is a different thing. Right now, that's not on the table. But it could be. Who knows?"

Kris left the show back in 2017

Since the latest synopsis for the show hinted that there would be surprises in store, could one of them be Humphrey back on the island of St Marie? We certainly hope so! Ralf Little, who plays the lead detective Ralf Little, has previously spoken about how much he'd enjoy acting opposite Kris in the series, telling the Express: "We would have a lot of fun... I worked with Kris before, so we know each other pretty well."

READ: Ardal O'Hanlon reveals whether he'd ever return to Death in Paradise

On the other hand, Ardal O'Hanlon, who played DI Jack Mooney, previously denied that he'd ever return to the hit series, telling HELLO!: "I can say definitely not, I really feel a real sense of closure as an actor, but also as a person, a real sense of completion."