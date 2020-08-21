Bruno Tonioli finally confirms whether he will be on Strictly this year The vivacious judge lives in the US, and so was concerned he might not be able to be on the show

Fans have been concerned that Bruno Tonioli wouldn't be unable to take part in Strictly Come Dancing this year, as he lives in the US and therefore would be unable to travel to the UK and social distance safely during the lockdown.

However, the judge has revealed that he will indeed be involved this year, and will join the show remotely from LA for Sunday night's Results show each week before returning as a judge towards the end of the series.

Bruno will be joining the Results show remotely

Bruno told the BBC: "I absolutely adore being part of Strictly and can't wait to see what incredible dancing this year has in store! Lockdown has resulted in me being in LA for the foreseeable, but I'm excited to be involved as much as I possibly can. There was no cha-cha-chance I'd miss out!"

The show's executive producer Sarah James added: "I'm overjoyed that we've found a way for Bruno to be part of this year's Strictly. His passion and enthusiasm are such a big part of the show, I'm thrilled we can continue to deliver that to audiences this year."

Bruno will be appearing remotely - but will be back on the show by the end of the series

Bruno's fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood recently revealed that he thinks social distancing will help improve the competition. Chatting on Yahoo UK's White Wine Question Time, he said: "It’ll be very focussed on their dancing which I think will bring out better results to be honest... As you know, the judges are kept in a separate part of the building anyway so we don’t bump into celebrities… If I do I generally get abuse so it’s safer for me to be isolated."