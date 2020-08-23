George Clarke posts incredible throwback photo to childhood

George Clarke wowed his followers recently when he posted an incredible photo from his childhood. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Amazing Spaces presenter, 46, shared the snap of himself sketching in his grandparent's garden – proving his eye for design clearly started from a young age.

MORE: George Clarke makes rare comment about children keeping busy in lockdown

George Clarke shared this sweet photo with his Instagram followers

The architect captioned the snap: "Me sketching my Nanna + Grandpa's house in Sunderland (as well as many other things and bit of crayola colouring in!) when I was around seven years old. I was obsessed with drawing and buildings from such a young age. For me architecture isn't a job... it's a way of life and I love it. #architecture #drawing #beauty."

George's followers were clearly loving the throwback. One person wrote in the comments: "Absolutely love this photo and the story that goes with it. Great talking troglodytes with you the other day... looking forward to your new series on Sunday." A second person said: "Canny man, you look like you're really studying it," while a third gushed: "That's so lovely, it was clearly your destiny and what an incredible job you do."

George is starring in a brand new show National Trust Unlocked

Meanwhile George recently expressed how he's keen to get his children involved in architecture and DIY, too! While appearing on Lorraine recently to discuss his new Channel 4 show George Clarke's National Trust Unlocked, the presenter explained told Andi Peters: "I've almost thrown them in at the deep end to be honest with you. I think the sooner you get your kids building and doing stuff, the better."

He added: "I think the sooner you teach them the safer it is, getting them to learn how use tools in a really safe way and hammers and power tools and stuff like that, the earlier they start the better. So yeah they got to work on the garden shed which was fantastic." George has two sons, George and Emilio, and a daughter, Iona, with his ex-wife Catriona.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.