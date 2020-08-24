Gavin and Stacey star Neil the baby is all grown up! See the adorable photo Neil was the son of Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Smithy (James Corden)

Once a tiny tot, Neil the baby from Gavin and Stacey is now all grown up! The hit BBC series saw Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Smithy (James Corden) welcome a baby boy together – but fans never got to watch him grow up before the show ended in 2010. Viewers might also be surprised to learn that there was actually more than one actor that played Neil on the show.

MORE: James Corden talks children's future in very rare interview

Lewis Merchant, now twelve-year-old, played Neil in the 2008 Christmas special of the show, while Ewan Kennedy and Oscar Hartland played Neil in various parts throughout the series. Oscar even returned as an older Neil in the 2019 Christmas special! See how much they've grown below.

Lewis played Neil in the 2008 Christmas special

After BBC3 initially shared a post on Twitter featuring some pictures of Oscar from the show, along with the caption: "FYI baby Neil from Gavin and Stacey is now a 10-year-old." James, who co-wrote the show alongside Ruth, saw the images and retweeted the post unable to believe how much his on-screen son had changed. Lewis' Mum Emily Merchant then decided to share a photo of Lewis as he is now. "This is Xmas Special baby Neil!" she wrote. "10 last Sunday!" How cute!

MORE: Gavin & Stacey: what the cast looked like then and now

Oscar played Neil in the original series and the 2019 Christmas special

Meanwhile, Oscar recently enjoyed reprising his role as Neil in the most recent reunion of Gavin and Stacey which aired on Christmas day in 2019. The young actor auditioned and was lucky enough to land the role, but revealed he "didn't get his hopes up". During an appearance on Good Morning Britain ahead of the highly-anticipated reunion episode, he said: "I didn't really get my hopes up as there were other people who did acting. I was in a couple of newspapers and they noticed me. I did my audition in Cardiff. A few weeks later I found out I got the job. It was really cool."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.