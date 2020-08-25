How much do the families get paid on Gogglebox? The Channel 4 show is returning next month

Gogglebox is one our favourite shows thanks to its heartwarming interactions and clever wit as households like Jenny and Lee, The Siddiquis and more critique the week's TV. Although restrictions surrounding the coronavirus got in the way of the previous season, aired earlier this year, most of the regular favourites returned and we're looking forward to seeing them again for a brand new set of episodes in September.

While getting paid to watch TV with your favourite family members sounds like the dream, we can't help but wonder how much the stars are paid to be on the show. Want to know more? We've done some investigating, and this is all you need to know about how much they're paid...

The new series of Gogglebox starts next month

How much do Googlebox families get paid?

While Channel 4 themselves have never confirmed the stars' wages, according to The Sun, each family is paid the same monthly allowance of £1,500. The paper reported that the family members split the fee at their own discretion. On top of this, each family is reportedly treated to a takeaway during filming.

Jenny and Lee have been on the show since the beginning

During her time on I'm A Celebrity, original Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt revealed that she had paid off her parents' mortgage with her earnings, but this was most likely due to her deals and endorsements than her Gogglebox salary. Sandra Martin also told the Mail On Sunday, "I paid tax on an income of £100,000. In fact, ever since I started doing Gogglebox in 2012, I have earned around £100,000 every year." Not too shabby!

What do the Googlebox stars need to do?

It might sound like easy money, but the Googleboxers have a job to do - and it involves putting in a lot of TV-watching hours. In exchange for the fee and food, each family is expected to commit to 12 hours of filming per week across two six-hour shifts. This means that a lot of them complete their TV vieweing while juggling other full-time and part-time jobs. While watching, they need to share their opinions and views on the shows, which then brings us the entertainment!

Giles and Mary are also favourites on the show

How do I apply to be on Googlebox?

Due to the new series starting next month, and the filming restrictions around the coronavirus pandemic, it's not known whether Channel 4 are currently recruiting new families. However, in the past, viewers have applied by contacting production company Studio Lambert and emailing them at applyforgogglebox@studiolambert.com.

