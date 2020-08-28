Doc Martin star Martin Clunes was unrecognisable at start of his career – take a look back The Doc Martin star has appeared in plenty of shows over the years

Although it's unlikely we'll see series ten of Doc Martin anytime soon due to the lockdown, we've been loving watching reruns on ITV. Star of the show Martin Clunes has been on our TV screens as the beloved medic and as plenty of other characters for over 30 years.

To celebrate his career, we've taken a look back at some of his earliest roles below – and you won't believe how much he's changed...

Martin Clunes: early TV career

After studying acting in London, Martin bagged his first TV role at the age of 22 in sitcom No Place Like Home in 1983 in which he played Nigel Crabtree for three years. He starred in the sitcom alongside Patricia Garwood and William Gaunt. Here, Martin's pictured with his co-stars in 1985 looking particularly fresh-faced. After being spotted by fellow comedy actor Harry Enfield, Martin then began starring in his sketch shows, before the two went on to appear in Men Behaving Badly.

Martin in one of his first TV appearances for sitcom No Place Like Home

Martin Clunes: Men Behaving Badly

In 1992, Martin first appeared as Gary Strang in Men Behaving Badly. He starred opposite Harry Enfield for the first series, before Neil Morrissey took over as his flatmate Tony Smart from series two. The show first appeared on ITV before becoming a huge success and moving over to BBC One and made a TV star out of Martin. The sitcom ran for six series and won him a BAFTA for Best Comedy Performance in 1996, before finishing in 1998.

Martin Clunes in his Men Behaving Badly days

Martin Clunes: Doc Martin

In 2001, just three years after playing Gary in Men Behaving Badly, the actor was cast as the lead role in ITV drama Doc Martin. Martin plays the fiercely talented, often frustrated but unemotional doctor who at times finds himself at his wits' end due to his surgery staff and those in the local village. The show has run for nine series since it began and even aired a Christmas special in 2006.

Martin has played the lead in Doc Martin since 2001

The drama's director, Nigel Cole, confirmed they would bring the show back for a tenth series earlier this year. Speaking at the Cornwall Film Festival, he explained: "There will be a series ten. We're working on it. It's official, we are doing it." However, it's unclear when production will begin due to restrictions surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

