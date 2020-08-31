Did you spot this Downton Abbey star in Heartbeat? The ITV police drama had many famous faces appear over the years

If you miss settling down to watch Heartbeat on a cosy afternoon then you're in luck! The hit police drama is being re-aired on ITV3 on weekdays – so you can enjoy the show all over again. While relishing in the episodes once more, you may spot that a few famous faces have appeared in the show over the years.

Michelle appeared in Heartbeat in 2008

The programme began in 1992 and ran for 18 seasons until its finale in 2010, and many stars of TV and film have popped up now and then for special guest appearances including Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery. Michelle, who's perhaps best known for her role as Lady Mary Crawley in the ITV period drama, had a role in Heartbeat back in 2008 – just two years before she made her debut in Downton.

Michelle played the role of activist Sue

The 38-year-old popped up in the show for one episode named "Take Three Girls" playing the role of Sue Padgett. Michelle's character is an activist who is keen to protest against the fur trade. Along with her friend Nick Payton (played by Coronation Street's Christopher Harper) Sue burns a brand new fur coat in the street to take a stand against fur.

Also starring in the episode alongside Michelle were series regulars Joe McFadden (Strictly Come Dancing) as PC Joe Mason and John Duttine as Sergeant George Miller.

Michelle is perhaps best known for her role in Downton

Before her appearance in Heartbeat and finding fame on Downton, Michelle was known for her success in the theatre world. She made her debut for the Royal National Theatre in 2004 in His Dark Materials. She then went on to appear in Burnt by the Sun, also for the National Theatre, as Maroussia – a role for which she was nominated the Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress. Michelle has also enjoyed success in film. Her movie credits include: Anna Karenina, The Gentlemen, Hanna and Out of Time.

