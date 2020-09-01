Love Your Garden's Alan Titchmarsh looks unrecognisable in throwback to early career The TV presenter is back with a brand new series

Fans of Love Your Garden will be pleased to know that the ITV garden programme is back for a brand new series. The new episodes will see horticulture and TV favourite Alan Titchmarsh return to choose three garden makeovers that are sure to seriously impress viewers at home.

Alan is presenting a new series of Love Your Garden on ITV

But before being known and loved for his time on Love Your Garden, Alan has had quite the impressive TV career. To celebrate, we had a look back at his early career below…

Alan Titchmarsh's early career

After leaving school at 15, Alan went straight into working in gardens as an apprentice for Ilkley Council before eventually going on to study for a City and Guilds qualification in horticulture. He then went on to begin working at Kew Gardens, London. Alan's first TV appearances came in the form of BBC show Nationwide on which he made regular appearances as a horticulture expert.

Alan in his early gardening career

After his stint on the show, he was then invited to present the Chelsea Flower Show in 1983 – a role he continued up until 2013. In the early nineties, Alan began hosting BBC's Pebble Mill at One and continued until 1996. Perhaps his most notable role, however, was as presenter of Ground Force alongside Charlie Dimmock and Tommy Walsh. Together, the trio became hugely popular with viewers and Ground Force ran for five years before ending in 2002.

Alan with his Ground Force co-stars Charlie Dimmock and Tommy Walsh

Alan Titchmarsh's later career

Away from his gardening TV work, Alan has fronted many other shows on a range of different subjects. In 2010, he presented alongside Myleene Klass for the show Popstar to Operastar. He's also fronted other factual shows such as Elizabeth: Queen, Wife, Mother for ITV and BBC's The Great British Winter. Alan is also a successful novelist, having written over ten books including one book of poetry, as well as four memoirs and over 20 non-fiction books.

Alan has been a regular face on TV for many years now

Alan Titchmarsh: Love Your Garden

Tuesday's episode of Love Your Garden is the first in a special brand new series. Alan will reveal to viewers secrets behind some of his favourite garden designs, and look back on some of his most memorable projects from the show. From overgrown patches to two cottage gardens in need of a boost, the new series is bound to get you in the mood for some outdoor sprucing.

