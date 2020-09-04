9 best movies to watch on Netflix this week James King has the top picks for Netflix films this week!

Welcome to James King's new look film column, celebrating the best movies on Netflix, new and old. There’ll be no more arguments about what to watch with this handy guide, featuring films for every taste. Enjoy!

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

Category: new film

The irresistible Jessie Buckley - so great in Wild Rose and TV’s Chernobyl - teams up with Toni Colette and David Thewlis for this deliciously different Netflix drama about a young woman meeting her future in-laws for the first time. Prepare to be disturbed...

Fans are already full of praise for the new film

Sisters (2015)

Category: comedy

In an ideal world every film would have either Amy Poehler or Tina Fey in it, Sisters goes one better by featuring them both. As the siblings of the title, Amy and Tina are at their hilariously filthy best, throwing one last party at their parents’ house before moving on with their lives.

Amy and Tina star in this hilarious comedy

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Category: family film

The late, great Gene Wilder stars in this delightfully eccentric adaptation of the Roald Dahl favourite, finally on Netflix. The Johnny Depp version might have been bigger but with now-classic songs such as ‘Pure Imagination’, this is way more magical.

Who doesn't love a timeless classic?

Demolition Man (1993)

Category: sci-fi

Sylvester Stallone as John Spartan, a cryogenically frozen cop that awakens in the year 2032, 36 years after failing to capture the crime-lord Simon Phoenix. Ridiculous? Definitely. But with Sandra Bullock and Wesley Snipes co-starring, this a ridiculously fun slice of 90s nostalgia that’s new to Netflix.

Silly? Yes. Watchable? Yes!

Zodiac (2007)

Category: thriller

Future Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr and Mark Ruffalo team up with Jake Gyllenhaal in this beautifully bleak story of the manhunt for the Zodiac Killer, a murderer who stalked San Francisco fifty years ago. With that cast you know the acting will be powerful but this is a film whose visuals will blow you away too. New to Netflix.

This all-star cast feature as retelling of the hunt for the Zodiac killer

The Imitation Game (2014)

Category: true story

A nine-time Oscar nominee this one - and it’s easy to see why. Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley give career-best performances as early computer scientists Alan Turing and Joan Clarke, both integral in Britain’s fight against the Nazis in the Second World War, whilst simultaneously battling prejudice on the home front.

Benedict plays Alan Turing in biopic

Long Shot (2019)

Category: rom-com

Sleek goddess Charlize Theron hooking up with hairy slacker Seth Rogen? Hmmm... Still, that’s the cheeky premise at the heart of Long Shot, a surprisingly sweet and laugh-out-loud comedy about a big-time politician faced with a blast from her past.

Who doesn't love a Seth Rogan comedy?

20 Feet from Stardom (2013)

Category: musical

The background singers on some of the best-loved tracks of all-time finally get their moment in the spotlight in this spine-tingling documentary. The result? You’ll find yourself listening to music in a whole new way. Featuring interviews with Sheryl Crow, Mick Jagger, Stevie Wonder and many more.

Any musical fans should love this one

The Karate Kid (1984)

Category: classic

Missed this eighties classic when it was re-released on the big screen in the summer? Fear not, as the tale of weedy Daniel (Ralph Macchio) taking on the local school bullies is still streaming - and it remains a powerful ode to discipline and training (with some awesome mullets).

Time to introduce your kids to this one?

