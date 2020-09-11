Meet the jackpot winners of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Five lucky players have won the jackpot in the show's history

The new series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? will see a brand new winner take home the jackpot prize for the first in fourteen years. Friday's episode will see one bright player take to the hot seat and correctly answer all 15 questions before being crowned the winner – the sixth in the ITV show's history.

Jeremy Clarkson, who began hosting the show back in 2018, admitted that he felt emotional when he announced to the winner that they had won. The former Top Gear presenter said: "Well, I'm absolutely thrilled and delighted that we've found someone who seems to know just about everything. I can't wait for the viewers to see it and I want to watch it back too."

Jeremy is back to host the new series

He went on: "I was just in awe of this contestant and think they are probably the best the show has ever had in its 22 year history. It was a joy to sit and watch it unfold." Just five other contestants in the UK version's history of the show have taken home the million pound prize. So who are they? See who's won before below…

Judith Keppel

Former garden designer Judith was the first contestant to be crowned winner of Who Wants to be a Millionaire back in 2000. Original presenter Chris Tarrant exclaimed 'You're amazing!' after Judith was revealed as a winner. After her success on the show, she went on to become a team captain for BBC's Eggheads.

David Edwards

David took home the top prize the following year after Judith. David was asked "If you planted the seeds of Quercus robur, what would grow?'" and confidently said: "Quercus is a type of tree, Chris" before being handed the cheque. Afterwards, the former physics teacher also joined forces with Eggheads in 2008 and 2009, but wasn't as lucky as his team failed to win the series.

David wins jackpot question

Robert Brydges

Oxford-educated and former banker Robert took home the million pound prize after needing his 50/50 lifeline for the final question. After much hesitation, Robert went for his final answer and guessed correctly.

There have only been five previous winners in the UK show's history

Pat Gibson

Pat was a multiple world-champion quiz player who joined the show in 2004 and became the fourth person to take home the show's top prize. Similar to Judith, Pat went on to join other popular show Eggheads. On winning the show, Pat said: "The biggest thing for me with the winnings was I went part-time and I worked week in/week off, and that was marvellous. That made a big difference to my life."

Ingram Wilcox

Like Pat, Ingram was a quiz enthusiast who worked as a civil servant when he appeared on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? back in 2006. "The first thing I bought that I could call extravagance, was a banker's lamp, with a green glass shade. I promised myself if I won I'd buy one."

Jeremy Clarkson will announce a sixth winner in the upcoming series

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire airs Friday 11 September, 8.30pm on ITV.

