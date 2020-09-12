David Walliams treated his social media followers to a series of throwback pictures from his teenage days over the weekend. The Britain's Got Talent judge, 48, took to Instagram and Twitter to post a picture of himself looking fresh-faced back in the day – in which he can be seen smiling at the camera in a white polo T-shirt. The actor and comedian captioned the post: "Teenage me."

MORE: Britain's Got Talent star David Walliams on love and sexuality

Fans of David were loving the old picture, and were quick to comment on how young he looked. One person commented underneath the picture: "Baby face look at you", while another wrote: "So cute" alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Walliams makes rare comment about son

A third person added: "You look so fresh!" A fourth person even compared a young David to another entertainment star, commenting: "Wonderful… a touch of Andrew Lloyd Webber about you."

MORE: BGT star David Walliams shares rare photo with lookalike sister and mum

The Britain's Got Talent judge posted this throwback picture

Some fans didn't even recognise the star! One user said: "No way???" While another follower said: "Now that's some throwback!" Meanwhile, although the picture showed a particularly youthful David, others, however, commented on how little he has changed!

One person wrote underneath the picture: "You haven't changed a bit", while another wrote: "You look exactly the same" alongside a laughing-face emoji. A third person added: "Don't look any different! Xx."

It seems the TV star was feeling particularly nostalgic on Sunday, as he also posted some more images from his younger days on his Instagram story. One picture showed a young David wearing striped pyjamas and some large sunglasses, while another picture featured the young comedian at a birthday party, with two party hats on his head – clearly demonstrating his life-long sense of humour.

The comedian also posted this picture from back in the day

The actor and comedian's throwback pictures come soon after he shared with his followers a glimpse into his luxurious home. The Little Britain star, who is usually private about his personal life, recently shared a peek inside his home while appearing on a TV advertisement for coronavirus charities, in which the TV star can be seen sat on a white armchair in front of a bookcase filled with colourful books, no doubt including all of his own.

Another post showed David, who lives in London with his two dogs Bert and Ernie, lying on the floor with "my boys", and part of his kitchen-diner could be seen, which is decked out with chic furniture and a wall-mounted TV.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.