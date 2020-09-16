All you need to know about Ashley Banjo's love life The Britain's Got Talent star is an old romantic!

Dancer, presenter and choreographer Ashley Banjo has been in the public eye for over a decade, after his dance troupe Diversity won Britain's Got Talent back in 2009.

Now he's filling in for Simon Cowell as a judge on the hit ITV show, and he's also appeared on the Dancing on Ice judging panel, as well as hosting Flirty Dancing, Got to Dance and Can't Touch This.

But what about his private life? Read on to find out everything you need to know…

Is Ashley Banjo married?

Yes, the star married his long-time girlfriend Francesca Abbott, a dancer and talent manager, back in 2015. They've only had eyes for each other for a long time, tying the knot after an impressive ten years of dating.

Do Ashley and Francesca have children?

The couple are proud parents to daughter Rose, one, and son Micah, who came into the world in March, soon after the start of lockdown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ashley Banjo shares cutest video of baby daughter

Sharing an adorable photo of the couple with Micah soon after his birth, the star wrote: "On Thursday the 26th March at 6.45pm our son came into the world weighing a healthy 8lbs 15oz…

"Our little ray of light in a dark and uncertain time. @francescabanjo and I love him with the deepest part of our hearts."

At the time of his daughter's birth last year, Ashley also posted a poignant message of love, writing: "Our beautiful daughter came into the world at 6.45pm on 21st February 2019…

"Her name is Rose Adura Banjo. I am in the deepest love ever with my little family."

Ashley is a doting dad to Rose and Micah

The 31-year-old had previously shared that the couple initially struggled to have a family, sharing on Instagram: "I don't know if words alone can explain how full of joy and happiness we both are.

It has been a more difficult journey to this point than most people know."

Who else has Ashley dated?

Ashley got together with Francesca when they were both teenagers, so neither had any previous long-term relationships. And Ashley clearly only has eyes for his wife, having paid gushing tribute to her more than once.

A few months before the couple announced they were expecting their first baby, the star shared a photo of Francesca to Instagram, where he wrote: "She's not only my wife but my best friend.

"And among other things, she's also a PA, an honest opinion, a lost property detector, an oven for babies, an OCD pillow plumper and a life-size hot water bottle. Most of which she can do at once! Love her more than she knows." Aww!

The star shared a sweet family photo in honour of the couple's anniversary

What else do we know about Ashley and love?

The dance pro loves to set other people up, not least on his Channel 4 show Flirty Dancing, where prospective couples learn a dance routine that they will perform the first time they meet each other.

Speaking to What's on TV last autumn, Ashley said: "I want everybody to work out. All I want is for them to feel enough of a connection to want to meet up again and have a chat.

"And if they don’t then obviously I think to myself: 'You messed that one up, Ash!' But, doing this show, I would certainly say I’m a qualified matchmaker now."

What does he think about online dating?

He's clearly a romantic, arguing that online dating has made some of us a bit too judgemental. He went on: "You need to give people a chance.

"I’ve had someone on Flirty Dancing reject a guy because they didn’t like their shoes! Perfection needs a little bit of moulding sometimes."

