Best Christmas film of all time: Vote for your favourite festive movie, EVER! Is it too early to start watching Christmas movies? Asking for a friend…

Just like Christmas shopping, it's never too early to start watching your favourite Christmas film. We love them! Whether it's the traditional tale that you watched as a kid or the movie so bad, it's good, there's no shortage of festive movies to get your Christmas on.

And no doubt you've argued with friends over which is the best Christmas movie, but one thing we can all agree on is that when it’s your ultimate, you can watch it time and time again – because nothing gets you into the festive spirit like watching your fave Xmas film, does it? So let's put it to a vote – which Christmas film is the best, EVER? Have your say and cast your vote in our poll, below…