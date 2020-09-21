Meet Escape to the Country presenter Jules Hudson's family 

Escape to the Country is a fan favourite on BBC One, and for good reason! The charming show, which helps buyers find their dream home in the country, first aired way back in 2002, and beloved presenter Jules Hudson has been hosting the show since 2007. But how much do you know about him behind-the-scenes? Find out more about his lovely family here...

Jules lives in Hertfordshire with his partner, Tania Fitzgerald, and their young son, Jack. The pair also share two Labradors, Teddy and Iolo. While Jules rarely posts snaps of his family on social media, he shared a snap of now five-year-old Jack celebrating his second birthday back in 2017, writing: "THANK YOU All so much for wishing Jack happy birthday. He's having a great day!"

Jules lives in Hertfordshire with his wife and son

He shared a cute snap of Jack's new shoes back in 2019, writing: "OMG! Baby Jack’s first pair of @BlundstoneAU Blundies! Like father like son." The TV personality has shared several other snaps of his only son growing up, and he is such a cutie!

In an interview with the Sunday Post back in 2018, Jules revealed that Tania had helped him to have a meet and greet with a group of fans, explaining: "I spotted a Jules Hudson Fan section on Twitter but ignored it. Then my wife said I should call the woman who runs it. I’d love to have been a fly on her wall that day. She organised a meet up with the fans which was lovely. One even travelled from Australia."

According to Jules' website, the show's host is also a "keen countryman and craftsman". It reads: "Jules spends his spare time renovating his period home and garden in Herefordshire and rescuing old furniture."

He previously opened up about his love of the countryside, saying: "I like the pace of life, the space and the shared fellowship. What’s revolutionised country living is next day delivery. It doesn’t matter if there are no shops nearby now as long as you have the internet."

