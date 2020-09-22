Who is Celebrity Antiques Road Trip star James Braxton? The contributor has been on the show since 2016

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip is one of those programme that never fails to lift spirits, and thanks to episodes now being shown on BBC each weeknight, viewers have the perfect excuse to settle down on the sofa in front of the box.

The BBC show, which first aired back in 2011, has seen the likes of Jennifer Saunders, Craig Revel Horwood and Kelly Brook take part over the years. But one familiar face on the programme that has been part of the (ahem) furniture since series 12 is antiques expert James Braxton. So who is James? Here's all you need to know below…

James Braxton has appeared on the show since 2016

James Braxton: bio and career

Hailing from East Sussex, James is an antiques expert and auctioneer. Earlier on in his career, James set up his own company, The Fine Art Auction Group which ran several auction rooms across various locations up and down the country. However, it seems James no longer runs the business.

Since then, James has gone on to different ventures in addition to his TV work. The entrepreneur proudly runs his own wedding venue, Guildhall, Weymouth, and the Lamb Inn, Wartling. He's clearly got his hands full!

James with former Antiques Road Trip stars

James Braxton: family

As well as appearing regularly on the TV, James is a proud family man. The antiques expert is married to his wife Joanna and together they have four children: Amelia, Ned, Annie and Charlie.

James with his family at his Inn in Wartling

Although the Road Trip star generally keeps out of the publically eye, James occasionally posts sweet snaps on his social media of his family, while also proudly showing off his business ventures such as the Lamb Inn's Christmas party.

James Braxton: Antiques Road Trip

James has been a regular on the series since he joined the Road Trip family in 2016. Although now a familiar face, the BBC show isn't James' first time working on TV. Prior to joining for the show's twelfth series, James took part in other popular daytime shows such as Celebrity Eggheads, Bargain Hunt and Dealing with Dickinson.

