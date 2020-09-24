Meet Downton Abbey star Jim Carter's family – from co-star wife to children

Downton Abbey has seen some of the acting world's very best throughout the years it graced our screen. And one of the stars of the show is Jim Carter who played Mr Carson in the long-running ITV series. As well as his role in the period drama, the actor has had many notable parts in other films and theatre productions throughout his career.

It was during his work in the theatre that he met his wife, Imelda Staunton, and the two have been happily married ever since. The two even worked together when Imelda joined the cast for the Downton Abbey film last year, in which she played Maud, Lady Bagshaw. Want to know more about their family? Here's all you need to know…

Jim and Imelda are both famed actors

How did Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton meet?

In 1982, Jim and Imelda were both starring in the National Theatre production of Guys and Dolls and began dating shortly after. After meeting at work and both being in the acting industry, the two would then go on to work together in other projects.

The couple's shared credits include, Shakespeare in Love, Alice in Wonderland and Bright Young Things, and more recently, Downton.

Jim and Imelda met in the early eighties

Once Imelda had joined the cast of the period drama for the film version, Imelda spoke to HELLO! about what it was like to work with her husband. Since Jim plays a butler and Imelda plays a Lady, she admitted that they didn't directly have any lines with one another, explaining: "Downton was just luxury, like a nice box of chocolates.

"Jim and I only worked together for about two days. It was so nice, so exciting. But of course I have been living with Downton for six or seven years… I tried to get the dog in it, no they weren't having [it]."

Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton marriage

The couple wed in 1983, a year after meeting and have been the picture of marital bliss during their 37 year union. The couple even recently spoke about their marriage during lockdown, and admitted that they're averse to technology despite its use in keeping communication.

Jim told the Mail on Sunday: "We both hate technology and we're not very good at it. We don't feel the need for it. I'm enjoying making phone calls rather than sending emails, having the luxury of a long conversation, not shovelling out information."

The couple welcomed daughter Bessie in 1993

Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton daughter

Jim and Imelda have one daughter together, Bessie, who was born in 1993. Given her parents' successful career in the industry, it's perhaps unsurprising that she has followed in her footsteps.

Bessie has appeared on stage at the Old Vic and The Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Bessie has embarked on a career in acting

The actress has also appeared in BBC drama Howards End and ITV drama Beecham House. Bessie has been living with her parents during lockdown, and Jim even revealed that her flatmate had also moved in to isolate with them as their flat was being redecorated.

"It's been lovely," he told the Mail on Sunday. It's playing to my strengths because I'm not the world's greatest shopper. We've all been slotting into our little domestic routine."

