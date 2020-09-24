Escape to the Country is the perfect daytime show we all need right now. The veteran BBC programme, which has a number of well-known faces front the show over the years including Anita Rani, Tim Vincent and many more, offers both gorgeous scenery and heaps of TV comfort.

MORE: Find out Bargain Hunt's Anita Manning most expensive sale

Another familiar face from the show, Alistair Appleton, recently delighted his followers on social media when he took a break from posting about the BBC daytime show to share an adorable video of his beloved dog!

Posting on Instagram, the presenter, who has been part of the Escape to the Country team since 2007, wrote in caption: "The digger / dog strikes Newhaven," as the pooch enjoyed a day out on the beach.

Alistair has appeared on Escape to the Country since 2007

Alistair's followers seized the opportunity to compliment his pet in the comments underneath the video. One person wrote: "What a handsome poppet certainly having doggie fun," while another gushed: "Bless him beautiful dog." A third simply said: "Beautiful boy!" with some love-heart emojis. We concur!

MORE: Anita Rani on how lockdown helped her after suffering a miscarriage

Alistair posted this adorable video on his social media

Alistair has a been a regular on the BBC factual show since 2007, so he's no stranger to television, but Escape to the Country isn't the only time he's appeared on our screens. Early on in his career, he worked as a presenter on shows such as House Doctor, BBC Two's Rhona and Garden Invaders.

The presenter has appeared on a number of TV shows over the years

Soon after, he then started appearing on other popular daytimes programmes including Cash in the Attic, Doctor Who and Army of Ghosts. The presenter has also tried his hand at acting, and appeared in Footballers Wives back in 2002.

In addition to his TV career, Alistair is also a trained psychotherapist and practises in his hometown of Brighton. The 50-year-old also shares his expert knowledge and skills in meditation and yoga with his followers on his Instagram and Twitter.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.