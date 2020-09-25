Death in Paradise star Shyko Amos breaks silence after leaving show 

Death in Paradise fans were surprised to hear that Shyko Amos, who played Ruby Patterson in the popular drama, would not be returning to the show for season ten.

While Shyko maintained her silence following the news, she has since posted a sweet snap of herself as Ruby on Instagram, which she simply captioned: "Ruby Patterson," alongside a heart emoji.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Shyko decided to leave the series or was written out, but fans commented on the post to express their disappointment that Ruby will no longer be on the island of St Marie.

One person wrote: "Nooooo can’t believe it, don’t want to believe it why are you leaving?! You brought so much energy and fun into the show and obviously you were serious when needed to be. Will miss you as Ruby," while another added: "Devastated to hear that you've left DIP. But I wish you all the best for the future, Shyko."

Shyko shared a snap of herself in character

A third person commented: "I will miss Ruby, but I'm sure she will return in season 25 as the new Commissioner and successor of her uncle Selwyn, who retires and becomes the new President of Saint Marie's Yacht Club." Ahead of the news being released, Shyko also shared a cryptic message on Twitter which read: "The universe is continually conspiring to find you experiences that bring peace, and fulfiment. A bit of spiritualnessness this fine morning."

Aude Legastelois-Bidé, who played Madeleine Dumas, has also left the show

The BBC confirmed the actress' exit in a statement which read: "After two series bringing law, order, and joy to the streets of Saint Marie, we’re sad to say goodbye to Ruby Patterson who made such a massive impact in such a short time! DS Madeleine Dumas will also be departing Saint Marie’s sunny shores and we would like to thank [them] for bringing Ruby and Madeleine to life and wish them all the very best for the future."