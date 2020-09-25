Nowadays, viewers will find Charlie Dimmock presenting on popular daytime show Garden Rescue, but prior to her time on the programme alongside the Rich Brothers, the horticulturist was perhaps best-known for her work on TV favourite Ground Force opposite Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh.

Since her time on the series, Charlie has opened up about her fondest memories from way back when in a rare interview. Speaking to Female First back in 2016, the presenter and garden expert reminisced on her most valued memories, and even revealed a surprising fact that viewers may have forgotten about, including the time they met a very famous face.

Charlie revealed her fondest memories from the show

"I've got loads of happy and fond memories from the Ground Force days - from funny things that happened, to amazing places we visited -India, South Africa, the Falklands, the States, Jamaica and amazing people we met (Nelson Mandela being the most amazing!)"

She continued: "But the thing that really stands out is laughing all the time so much that sometimes my muscles in my face actually hurt!"

Despite Charlie's credentials when it comes to improving other people's gardens, the presenter did admit in the same interview that she doesn't always apply it to her own garden!

Charlie with former Ground Force presenters Alan and Tommy

"Firstly I have to say my garden isn't always in tip top condition! Unfortunately I tend to be away working at the more critical busy times (Spring and Summer) so I often get behind," she explained. "With all gardens it's best to do maintenance frequently and regularly that way you actually make the maintenance easier."

"For example by tackling weeds often they don't get the chance to set seed so long term you reduce their numbers making weeding easier and easier and by cutting lawns at least once a week you not only get an attractive finish but the lawn thickens up helping prevent weed seedlings getting in."

Charlie appeared on Ground Force from 1997 until 2005 and the show was so popular, it even picked up nominations for prestigious awards such a BAFTA and a National Television Award.

