The heartbreaking story behind Matt Lucas' husband's death The Bake Off presenter paid a loving tribute to him in 2019

Matt Lucas previously paid tribute to his ex-partner, Kevin McGee, who heartbreakingly passed away in 2009. Sharing a photo of Kevin on his Instagram back in 2019, he wrote: "This is Kevin John McGee, who died ten years ago today."

The comedian, who is winning hearts as the newest presenter of The Great British Bake Off, and is due to appear on An Extra Slice on Friday night, was in a relationship with Kevin until the pair split in 2008, 18 months after they tied the knot.

Matt and Kevin were together for nearly six years

His post continued: "I loved him more than anyone I’ve ever met, and still do. He was so funny and silly and clever and kind and handsome and his smile made my heart soar. We were together for nearly six years and he made me the happiest man on the planet."

He continued: "In the end he lost his battle with addiction and depression. I guess some people don’t have the armour for this world. I think of him probably a hundred times a day, every day. In truth, I think of little else. I would give anything to see him again and maybe one day I will, but for now I will be grateful for the time we had together and the love we shared. It was like no other."

Matt shared a touching post about Kevin back in October 2019

Matt pulled out of the West End show Prick Up Your Ears following the news, with a spokesperson telling the Mirror: "Our thoughts are with Matt who we are in constant touch with."

Matt has previously opened up about his grief to Sunday Times Magazine, saying: "I think people respond in all different ways to grief. I thought I was very conscientious going to a bereavement counsellor and not turning to drink, which I hardly ever do — I probably have six units a year.

"I’m not going to start smoking again, I’m not going to do drugs. But I ended up eating lots and having lots of sex. That was how I responded. As much as anything I was trying to distract myself."

