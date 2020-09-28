Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock reveals surprising reason she will never marry The TV presenter spoke candidly about her disinterest in tying the knot

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock has opened up about why she is entirely uninterested in marrying anyone - and it might surprise you!

The TV personality, who is a gardening national treasure, opened up about the love life to the Independent back in 2016, explaining: "I'm way past marriage at this point. I'm going to be 50 this year. Even sharing a house with someone would be a no for me.

WATCH: Charlie Dimmock stars in Garden Rescue alongside the Rich Brothers

She continued: "I like my own company. I like to do what I want to do, I'm very selfish like that. I don't mind fitting in a bit, but I like to be able to get away and have the house to myself."

The star also told the Daily Mail: "I'm too old now, certainly too old for marriage, there's no point. I do think I'm too old now. I can't see anything happening when it comes to romance; somebody would have to really bowl me over. I am quite content without a man in my life."

Charlie has previously opened up about her love life

Charlie was previously in a relationship with viticulturist John Mushet. Although John referred to her as "the missus" during their relationship, the pair were never married and split in 2001 after Charlie had a fling with Ground Force microphone operator Andy Simmons.

During an interview with the Daily Mail shortly after news of her affair went public, Charlie revealed that she had no regrets about what happened, telling the paper: "We've talked to each other a few times since we broke up. I don't see Andy any more, but I don't regret what happened. You wouldn't do anything if you kept worrying about what might go wrong."

