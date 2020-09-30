See Mary Berry before she was famous - she looks so different! Are you tuning into Mary Berry's Simple Comforts on Wednesday?

Mary Berry is a national treasure, but would you have recognised her from before she became famous? The 85-year-old is best known for her cooking expertise, which was still very much the case back in the 1970s in these incredible throwback snaps. Take a look...

READ: Mary Berry's husband: Read about her and Paul's epic love story - and their children

This photo was taken during a sausage tasting panel at the Marine Ices in Camden Town 45 years ago in 1975! Mary would have been 40 years old at the time, and we think she looks so different!

Another snap is from two years later in 1977, where Mary can be spotted taste testing mince and crisps.

The former Bake Off judge recently shared other snaps from the 1970s of herself with her children. In the photos, she is showing her children, Annabel, Thomas and William, how to bake in the kitchen.

MORE: Alex Jones sent beautiful gift from Mary Berry

RELATED: 6 times celebrity chefs have chaused chaos on TV

MORE: Mary Berry's diet secrets revealed: How the TV cook maintains her slim figure

The heartwarming snapshot will no doubt evoke emotion as William is gathered around the stove with his mum and siblings for the sweet moment.

Mary spoke about his tragic death in the BBC documentary The Mary Berry Story, saying: "He hadn't been home for a few weekends so I thought I'd do roast lamb because it's his favourite... I can remember Will walking through the door on that Friday night and asking 'Mum, who's coming?'"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mary Berry talks about her late son William

"And I said, 'It's for you, it's so lovely to have you home and Annabel is here and Tom too, so we had a nice family meal." Will tragically lost his life in a car crash over the same weekend. Annabel is a now trained chef, while Thomas works as a tree surgeon.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.