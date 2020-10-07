The Repair Shop's Steve Fletcher posts incredible childhood photo with sister Suzie

With its heartwarming stories and incredible transformations, The Repair Shop is one of the nation's favourite TV shows. But the lifestyle programme is also loved by fans thanks to the popular team that keep the repair shop running.

Therefore, viewers were especially delighted when Steve Fletcher shared an incredible childhood photo alongside his sister and Repair Shop co-star Suzie.

Taking the Instagram, the BBC presenter wrote: "Well done to those of you who guessed that the photo on today's story (swipe to see) is of me holding my sister Suzie!

Steve posted this sweet childhood photo to his social media

"We're both here filming The Repair Shop today, some 50 (ish) years later. She seems happier to be in my company these days!!"

Many followers took the comments to share their amazement at the snap. One person wrote: "Beautiful picture Steve of you and your sister Suzie. I always see you look towards your sister in those moments of emotions. You're a good brother and good on you for that."

The siblings work together for The Repair Shop

A second fan said: "Love you two, the patience, passion and respect you have for people and their treasures is amazing to watch. Best programme on TV xx," while a third gushed: "My fav duo," adding: "You two are fantastic in what you do."

The sweet childhood photo comes soon after The Repair Shop fanatics were left feeling puzzled after noticing Steve was absent from a recent team picture. To celebrate the launch of the new series, show favourite Will Kirk posted a sweet photo of the team on his Instagram including Suzie Fletcher, Jay Blades and others.

The BBC show is hugely popular

A number of fans commented asking: "Where's Steve?" and "Where's Mr Fletcher?" Meanwhile, another fan said: "Hallo you lovely lot. Love to you all. By the way, where is my lovely Steve?!" Luckily, Steve hasn't gone far, as the presenter and antiques expert has made a number of appearances in the latest series.

